1. How Good Is Your Color Memory?

Dialed.gg is a simple browser game that shows you a color, hides it, asks you to recreate it from memory, and scores you on how well you did. They recently added similar tests for sound, time, and shapes, too. I did OK on the color and time recall test, and not as well on the sounds and shapes.

2. How a Computer Was Explained to Children in 1971

The Internet Archive has a full scan of How It Works... The Computer, a 1971 Ladybird Books children’s guide by David Carey, illustrated by B.H. Robinson.

Ladybird books had a strict format — a full-page painting on the right, a page of clean explanatory text on the left. This one explains computers when they were transitioning from room-sized machines to something that might eventually belong to ordinary people. The illustrations show men in ties operating wall-sized mainframes with spinning tape reels. One painting depicts a “computer of the future” that looks like a filing cabinet with a TV on top.

The page about programming code is interesting because it is no longer strictly true:

Human beings are able to recognise each other’s handwriting and read the information that is written. They can also understand the spoken word. The same message can be given in any number of different ways by different people. But a computer, not having a brain, must have the information fed into it in one particular way — by a number or letter code.

At a low level, computers still require specific instructions, but with LLMs, they can now interpret fuzzy commands. I’ve heard some people refer to LLMs as “fuzzy compilers.”

3. AJ Jacobs’ BS Detector for Health Claims

I’ve known the delightful AJ Jacobs for over twenty years. He’s been on a few of my podcasts and once spoke at Maker Faire New York when I was the editor of MAKE. AJ writes books about self-experiments that take over his life. The Year of Living Biblically — was about the twelve months following every rule in the Bible. The Know-It-All was about how he read all 32 volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica. Drop Dead Healthy was about the two years he spent trying every health regime he could find.

His recent essay, “MAHA and Me” tackles the same subject as his last book. After learning about RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement AJ developed “four truth-seeking guidelines” that he thinks “MAHA-heads regularly ignore.” Here’s a summary:

The Rotten Tomatoes approach. Don’t trust any single expert (a Johns Hopkins grad once recommended topless trampoline jumping to release breast toxins). Look at meta-studies. Consensus usually beats contrarianism.

Scientist vs. prosecutor mindset. A prosecutor cherry-picks evidence; a scientist updates beliefs when new data comes in.

The Appeal to Nature Fallacy. “Natural” doesn’t mean healthy. Tobacco, hemlock, and snake venom are all natural. Vaccines and titanium hips are artificial.

Proper skepticism vs. agnotology. Agnotology is the deliberate misuse of doubt — overstating disagreement when consensus is solid. The tobacco lobby used it on lung cancer. As AJ puts it: “You should not say ‘the jury’s still out’ when the jury has returned, delivered the verdict, and gone home to have soup with their families.”