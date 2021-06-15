The Magnet 36: Grab-bag

Try this recipe for making crispy-creamy roast potatoes
A couple of weeks ago, I watched Food Lab chef Kenji Lopez-Alt’s video recipe for crispy roast potatoes that are crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
In the video, Lopez-Alt did a couple of things I hadn’t thought of before. First, he parboiled the potatoes in water with 1 ounce of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. Then, he explained that the alkaline water corrodes the surface of the potato, which “creates tons of starchy slurry for added surface area and crunch.”
He also shook the boiled potatoes in a bowl to soften the outside of the potatoes, giving them the look of mashed potatoes. That way, when you roast them in the oven with a lot of oil, the outsides get super crispy.
The first time I tried the recipe I quartered the potatoes. They were tasty but not as crunchy as I’d hoped. So this time I cut each potato into eight pieces and the results were wonderful.
Thanks for reading! The Magnet is written by Mark Frauenfelder and edited by Carla Sinclair.
