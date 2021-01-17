The Magnet 22 subscriber supplement: Offline Wikipedia device

Also: curing writer's block, summaries of nonfiction books, and more

Jan 17 10
HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY

Remaking the WikiReader

The WikiReader is a discontinued palm-sized device with the entire text of the English language Wikipedia (without the images).

The three million articles on the WikiReader are stored on one 8GB microSD card. It runs on two AAA batteries (advertised as lasting a year) and has a non-illuminated LCD m…

This post is for paying subscribers

