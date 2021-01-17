The Magnet 22 subscriber supplement: Offline Wikipedia device
curing writer's block, summaries of nonfiction books
Jan 17
HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY
Remaking the WikiReader
The WikiReader is a discontinued palm-sized device with the entire text of the English language Wikipedia (without the images).
The three million articles on the WikiReader are stored on one 8GB microSD card. It runs on two AAA batteries (advertised as lasting a year) and has a non-illuminated LCD m…