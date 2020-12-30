The Magnet 20 subscriber supplement
Sketching without fear, the ultimate comic book discovery, a vexing tabletop game, and useful life tips
|Dec 30, 2020
| 5
|1
SKETCHING FOR EVERYBODY
Ed Emberley’s Drawing Books
I’ve owned dozens and dozens of sketchbooks. My favorite is the one Carla got me for my birthday — the Landing Zone sketchbook. The size (5.5"x8.25") and paper quality are perfect for me. It also has a sample page of illustrations that was a big inspiration to me:
Seeing this crowded page of doodles freed…