Andy Leviss
Oct 29

You don't need earwax drops if you have hydrogen peroxide. They're carbamide peroxide, which is basically just a slower acting peroxide. Most any doctor will tell you to save the expense and just use a capful of regular hydrogen peroxide instead!

