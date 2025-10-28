After reading yesterday’s Magnet, in which I wrote about seven items I take with me while traveling, my friend Charles Platt sent me a list of his own essential items:

Concave mirror.

What? Why?

In case you get something in your eye, and there’s no one around who you would want to breathe on you while trying to remove whatever is causing discomfort.

A concave mirror about 1.5 inches in diameter can focus when held about 2 inches from your eye if it has sufficient curvature. I bought mine from Edmund Scientific, but you can probably get them on Amazon these days.

I also like to travel with antibiotics, but that requires a compliant US doctor who trusts you not to use them unnecessarily. And, of course, you need to know the basic rules for using an appropriate antibiotic for a particular type of infection.

When in Japan, impacted earwax made me deaf in one ear, which was very annoying. We discovered that the Japanese had never heard of Debrox (which dissolves earwax) or the little rubber squeeze bulb that is sold with it in the US. Several pharmacists were nonplussed when Eriko tried to explain what we were talking about. Fortunately, Amazon Japan had it and delivered it the same day.

Ideally, I think one should travel with hydrogen peroxide, which is not only antibacterial but also promotes blood clotting (endodontists used to use it for this purpose, after tooth extraction). If you dribble hydrogen peroxide into an oozing wound, the blood magically stops flowing after about 10 minutes. But hydrogen peroxide might be too weird for TSA inspections. Who knows.