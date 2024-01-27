Lisbon has become one of my favorite cities. I compare it to Paris and Tokyo because it has surprises around every corner. And like Paris, many of the bookstores in Lisbon are ancient and have books that have probably been in the store for a hundred years or more. Despite having taken Portuguese lessons for two years, I barely understand the language, but the bookstores are so eclectic and cluttered that I love browsing them even though I can’t read the books.

Here are six favorite bookstores in Portugal:

Livraria Sá Da Costa (Lisbon)

Livraria Bertrand, which claims to be the world’s oldest operating bookstore, was founded in 1732. It has 55 branches in Portugal, and the original store is located at Rua Garrett, 73-75, in the Chiado district of old Lisbon. It's a beautiful, clean old store, and Carla and I bought books from its nice selection of English titles. But as impressive as Bertrand was, I am drawn to the bookstore across the street, Livraria Sá Da Costa. It's only 111 years old, making it a newcomer in Lisbon, but it’s cluttered with used books, antiques, statues, and curiosities from around the world. It’s easy to get lost in its small rooms.

I shot a one-minute video of Livraria Sá Da Costa, which you can watch here:

Livraria do Mercado ( Óbidos )

Óbidos is a historic town on a hilltop characterized by medieval architecture, about an hour’s drive north of Lisbon. It has cobblestone streets, and cars are prohibited. Livraria do Mercado, located in the heart of the old part of the town, sells books along with locally sourced fresh produce, bread, and wines. It sells books in a number of different languages and even has a selection of zines!