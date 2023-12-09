A couple of issues back, I shared a few different ways to prevent mosquito bites. My favorite mosquito repellent is the Thermacell, which does a nearly perfect job of keeping mosquitoes from biting. But I don’t always have it with me, like when I’m hiking or traveling, and that’s when the little thieves steal my blood.
In this issue, I’ll go over things I’ve tried to relieve the itching of mosquito bites.
Please note that I am not a medical professional. Always consult a doctor before trying any new method for health-related issues.
None of the methods below involve medications like Benadryl, hydrocortisone, calamine, or lidocaine. Those all take too long to kick in, and I don’t think they work very well. When I get an itchy mosquito bite, I want instant relief. Here are some itch-stopping methods I’ve tried over the years.
Hot Water
The last time I suffered a reaction from poison oak, I remembered a friend’s advice about hot water. I dipped a washcloth in hot water and pressed it against the agonizingly itchy welts on my calves and ankles. The pain was intense, but the itching stopped instantly. The pain quickly subsided, and the itching didn’t return for hours. I think I probably gave myself a minor skin burn by doing this for a week or so until the rash went away, but it was worth it.
This relief method also works with mosquito bites. I've read two different explanations for why hot water alleviates itching. Some say that the heat denatures the histamines that cause itching and swelling in a mosquito bite. Others say the pain from the heat overrides the itch, making you less aware of the itch.
My friend, Matt Maranian, also swears by the hot-water-and-cloth method. He shared the following with me:
I DISCOVERED THE MIRACLE ITCH CURE!
It happened at a summer garden party, where there was a big banquet table set up outside, and everyone was eating and drinking and having a delightful time, and I was literally being spitroasted by mosquitos, I probably got 7 or 8 bites just halfway through the meal, so I went inside. Some of the others were milling around inside, and there was a guy in there who I didn't know, whose name I never caught, and whom I never saw again. Maybe it was an angel — no one at the party had any idea who I was talking about.
I was complaining about the bites and my horrible reaction to the bites, and the angel said, "Do you know about the hot water cure?"
"No, what's that?" I said.
And he told me this: “As soon as you can, after getting a bite, take a clean washcloth and fold it into a point. Run water from the faucet as hot as you can stand—not so hot that you'll burn your skin, just as hot as you can stand.”
I put a little bowl of water in the microwave for one minute, which for our microwave is perfect for me. Dip the point of the washcloth into the water, then apply the soaked pointed fold of the washcloth onto the bite. Hold it there. (You might have to lift it off for a few seconds because it might feel too hot, and reapply). You will first feel that satisfying sensation you get when you scratch a bite, sometimes that feeling can be intense, then you'll feel it dissipate. You'll feel the itch calm down. Do it again. And again. And maybe even a fourth time. The itch will be gone, and the bite won't swell. If the itch comes back the next day, do it again, but I rarely find I need to repeat this. Usually two or three applications on day one is enough. Hot water. That's it.