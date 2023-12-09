Itch relief gadgets. Bug Bite Thing, spoon, electric spark maker.

A couple of issues back, I shared a few different ways to prevent mosquito bites. My favorite mosquito repellent is the Thermacell, which does a nearly perfect job of keeping mosquitoes from biting. But I don’t always have it with me, like when I’m hiking or traveling, and that’s when the little thieves steal my blood.

In this issue, I’ll go over things I’ve tried to relieve the itching of mosquito bites.

Please note that I am not a medical professional. Always consult a doctor before trying any new method for health-related issues.

None of the methods below involve medications like Benadryl, hydrocortisone, calamine, or lidocaine. Those all take too long to kick in, and I don’t think they work very well. When I get an itchy mosquito bite, I want instant relief. Here are some itch-stopping methods I’ve tried over the years.

Hot Water

The last time I suffered a reaction from poison oak, I remembered a friend’s advice about hot water. I dipped a washcloth in hot water and pressed it against the agonizingly itchy welts on my calves and ankles. The pain was intense, but the itching stopped instantly. The pain quickly subsided, and the itching didn’t return for hours. I think I probably gave myself a minor skin burn by doing this for a week or so until the rash went away, but it was worth it.

This relief method also works with mosquito bites. I've read two different explanations for why hot water alleviates itching. Some say that the heat denatures the histamines that cause itching and swelling in a mosquito bite. Others say the pain from the heat overrides the itch, making you less aware of the itch.

My friend, Matt Maranian, also swears by the hot-water-and-cloth method. He shared the following with me: