The Magnet 0018 subscriber supplement: Garage punk gem

GARAGE PUNK

Boy, What'll You Do Then? (1966)

I’ve been friends with Denise Kaufman for about 30 years, and every time we talk, I learn something delightfully surprising about her. I knew she was a Merry Prankster on Ken Kesey’s bus in the 1960s (her name was Mary Microgram). I knew she was in Ace of Cups, possibly the first all-female rock band, which sha…