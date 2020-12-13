The Magnet 0018 subscriber supplement: Garage punk gem
Also, a choose-your-own adventure for 2020, how camera lenses work, and touring while zooming
|Dec 13
| 1
GARAGE PUNK
Boy, What'll You Do Then? (1966)
I’ve been friends with Denise Kaufman for about 30 years, and every time we talk, I learn something delightfully surprising about her. I knew she was a Merry Prankster on Ken Kesey’s bus in the 1960s (her name was Mary Microgram). I knew she was in Ace of Cups, possibly the first all-female rock band, which sha…