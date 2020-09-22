The Magnet 0007 — The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud
Also, Japanese soufflé pancakes, noting the mundane things in your life, reader-submitted memory bike drawings, and more
|Sep 22
| 3
|9
TREATS
Japanese soufflé pancakes
The first time I had a soufflé pancake was in 2017 when Carla and I were in Tokyo. We were wandering around Kichijōji at night and noticed a line of people waiting to get into a cafe called Flipper’s. The menu offered pancakes only. Curious, we joined the line and 40 minutes later we were eating the fluffiest, bounciest, m…