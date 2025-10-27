The Magnet

The Magnet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Bone's avatar
Marc Bone
Oct 27

Off the top of my head I’d say: Alaska Bear eye mask, leatherman (unless I’m flying carry-on only), lip balm and bouncy balls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Frauenfelder and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Magnet Lab LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture