I’m an overpacker. Give me a suitcase, and I’ll fill it to the bursting point. It’s a problem. I’m working on it. But no matter how much I eventually cull from my luggage, I’ll always be sure to take the following seven things with me on trips.

From left to right:

Eustachi Blocked Ear Popper

When I fly, my ears often get plugged up during descent. It hurts and it’s annoying to be partially deaf for hours or even days after landing. I started taking Sudafed as a preventive measure, but the side effects are unpleasant, and it's illegal to possess in some countries, like Japan. I discovered the Eustachi device about 10 years ago, and it’s magic. If my ears get clogged, I hold it against one nostril, close the other nostril, and press a button to release battery-powered air into my nasal cavity. Then I swallow, and *pop* — my blocked ears are instantly cleared. Here’s a video that demonstrates its use.

Orthodontic Wax

A couple of years ago, I chipped a molar when I bit into a piece of cake that had a rock in it. The nerve was exposed, and I couldn’t even drink lukewarm water without feeling like Dustin Hoffman in Marathon Man. This was at night, so I wasn’t able to go to my dentist, so I went to the drug store and bought some orthodontic wax. I used a pea-sized piece to patch up the broken part of my tooth. It significantly reduced the pain. I haven’t broken a tooth while traveling, but this tiny box is ready to help if I ever do.

Tide to Go

This stain remover looks like a magic marker, but it erases stains. It will remove most traces of coffee, wine, chocolate, and other stains, and can be safely used on colored clothes. Just press the tip into the stain to release a bit of liquid from the pen, then lightly “draw” over it. In a few seconds, the stain will fade.

6X Reading Glasses

I bought the most powerful cheap reading glasses I could find online. They are good for reading tiny print on SIM cards, removing splinters, or doing other tasks that require close-up inspection.

Loop Earplugs

Two days ago, I was at an airport having lunch in a cafe right next to a toddler play area. The kids were screaming with joy as they went down a slide. One kid screamed at a frequency that made my brain shudder. I popped in my Loop noise-reducing earplugs and all was right with the world again.

Hardware Security Key

In 2022, Google sent me an email that said, “Warning — Google may have detected government-backed attackers trying to steal your password.” (I wrote about it in The Magnet). The solution was to buy a hardware security key. It’s supposedly impossible for someone to log into my Gmail account without physically inserting a key into the USB-C port of a computer or the Lightning port of an iPhone (in addition to knowing my password). So now I have to bring it with me wherever I go.

Selfie Stick

I think I’m supposed to hate selfie sticks because they bother other people, but I am careful not to be obnoxious with mine. It is so useful! It fits in a jacket pocket. It weighs 5 ounces, comes with a removable Bluetooth remote, has tripod legs, extends to 28 inches, and grips tightly to my phone. And it’s only $7.

OK, that’s it for this issue. If you have any essential travel items, let me know in the comments.