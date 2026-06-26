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Tod B's avatar
Tod B
14h

She was a fantastic conceptual artist, part of the Fluxus group. Check them all out!

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Duane Swierczynski's avatar
Duane Swierczynski
17h

Thanks for sharing this! I need to get to the Broad this summer to check it out.

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