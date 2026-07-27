When I was in Portland, I came across this payphone in the Buckman/Belmont area. I hadn’t seen a payphone in a while, so I was curious to see if it still worked.

I picked it up, and a voice started speaking in Spanish, saying something about pressing the number 1. Then the voice switched to English and said that to make a call, press the number 1 and dial the number. That was weird, I thought. Don’t I have to put some money into the phone? But there was a sign attached to the phone, and it said domestic calls were free.

So I tried calling my friend who was standing with me, and their phone started ringing.

I don’t know why I am so impressed with this, but I just love the idea that there is a free payphone here, in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

I didn’t know who was behind it at the time. It turns out to be Futel, a volunteer-run nonprofit that has been salvaging dead payphones and bringing them back to life since 2014. Karl Anderson and Elijah St. Clair started it in Portland. The hardware is the original payphone body; the guts are voice-over-IP, running on donated internet connections. Futel buys phone service in bulk by the minute and covers the bill with grants and donations. Anderson told Street Roots: “We’re the fastest growing free pay phone company in America. It’s easy to compete in business if you’re not making money.”