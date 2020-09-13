Coconut Scraping Bench — The Magnet 0006

TOOLS

Coconut scraping bench

In 2003, my family sold our house and moved to an island called Rarotonga in the South Pacific. During the first couple of months — before we got hit with a smorgasbord of tropical ailments — ringworm, lice, toenail fungus, fevers, flu, bronchitis, and pneumonia (which my 12-week-old daughter got) — we enjoyed living on the i…